I Won’t Steal Nigeria’s Money, Obi Replies Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has fired back at his All Progressives Congress counterpart, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, saying he won’t steal the nation’s wealth.

Tinubu had advised Nigerians not to entrust Nigeria’s wealth to Obi, saying the former governor of Anambra State was stingy.

In response, Obi, while addressing supporters at a rally in Ondo, said he would invest in education, health and the economy if elected president in 2023.

He said “Yes they said l am stingy, but we are not out to steal the nation’s wealth. All we want to do is to use the nation’s money for our people and development of this country

“They said that I’m stingy; we want stingy people now, so that we can keep the money. We want to make sure we use your money to transform the country.

“This election that is coming now, don’t vote for anybody because of tribe but vote for someone that will move the country forward.

“We don’t want anybody to say that it is my turn; we want to change Nigeria for better. Our children will be in school, we don’t want people to run out of Nigeria again. We want to structure Nigeria for development. So, go and pick your PVCs and vote for Labour Party and make sure that they count the vote.