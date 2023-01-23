I Won’t Place Counter Bounty On Ohanaeze Leaders – Simon Ekpa

Biafra Spokesperson, Simon Ekpa, has said he will not be placing a counter bounty on the leaders of the apex Igbo socio-political group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Concise News reported that Ohanaeze had placed a bounty of $50,000 on Ekpa who had been declaring sit-at-home and enforcing such in the southeast.

Reacting, Ekpa said the Ohanaeze leaders behind the bounty were political jobbers.

In a statement he signed on Monday, he said, “I must appeal to Biafrans to ignore Ohanaeze Ndigbo. We are also not placing a counter bounty on Ohanaeze because these are desperate political jobbers and can do anything for money.

“I also appeal to our media team to ignore Ohanaeze and pretend they never existed. Our media should not broadcast about the bounty.

“I appeal to Biafrans to forgive them and never pay evil with evil.

“I appeal to Biafrans to pray for them so that God will have mercy on them.

“Our eyes mist continue to be on the ba by making sure we drag all of them to freedom this year. Finally, I call on all Biafrans to remain resolute on no Nigeria supervised election in Biafraland. It is a task that must be done.”