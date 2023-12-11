I Won’t Lose Battle to Keep Nigeria Secure – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says he will continue to work assiduously and provide the military with the necessary support to keep the troublers of the nation at bay.

Speaking at the Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference 2023 in Maiduguri, Borno State, on Monday, the President said he has no intention of relenting or resting on his laurels in securing Nigeria, declaring that he will win the battle to keep Nigeria safe.

President Tinubu, who acknowledged the Nigerian Army’s commitment to national security, asked the army to remain non-partisan but vigilant in upholding democratic principles, emphasizing their role as a guardian of constitutional order during elections.

“The professional conduct of the Armed Forces during the elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States underscores your role as a guardian of our constitutional order and democracy precepts. In this regard, the Nigerian Army must remain completely non-partisan but vigilantly pro-democracy.

“We also note with great satisfaction the many civilian-military projects across the country, some of which will be commissioned during this Conference.

“These projects not only bring the military and civilian population into closer affinity and mutual understanding, they also serve the practical purpose of tangibly improving the living conditions of the people,” the President said.