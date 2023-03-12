I Won’t Contest For President Again – Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has said he will not contest for president again.

Wike had contested the Peoples Democratic Party presidential primary but lost to Atiku Abubakar, a northerner.

The governor then focused his energy on ensuring that power returned to the South since incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari is from the north.

Atiku was defeated by President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election, there unseeing a return of power to the South.

Addressing party men in Port Harcourt, the rivers State capital, Wike said,

“It’s not everyone that started a revolution that will benefit from it. I did it. I fought it and it doesn’t matter. Whether I become President or not is immaterial.

“What is material is that power has come to the South. It must not be me. It must not be me. It’s a matter of principle.

“If it finishes from the South, it goes to the North. I won’t run again. Because the South will finish in eight years and it goes to the North. Because it’s that principle of [power rotation] that brings peace. It’s what brings unity.”