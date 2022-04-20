Headline

I Won’t Allow Anyone Destabilize Nigeria – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari had said he will not allowed anyone to destabilize Nigeria.

He also warned citizens not to allow themselves to be used to destabilize the country.

The President said this at an Iftar dinner with Governors, Ministers and Heads of Government Agencies.

‘‘We have the land, we have the resources, and we have the people. But I do not know why people will allow themselves to be successfully subverted to destabilise their own country,’’ he said.

Concerning the forthcoming 2023 general elections, the President promised a hitch-free exercise while advising citizens to get their Permanent Voters Card.

