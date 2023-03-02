I Won Presidential Election – Obi

The candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has declared that he won the 2023 presidential election.

This was despite coming third in the contest and the Independent National Electoral Commission declaring Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the winner and President-elect.

According to Obi, he was robbed of his mandate which he can only retrieve in a court of law.

He made this known during his first media briefing since the presidential election that held on February 25.

He said, “We’ll explore all legal options to retrieve our mandate. We won the election. I’m fully committed to a better future for the country and nothing can stop that.”

“For the election on Saturday go out there and vote. I’ll be part of it, I assure you.”