I Will Not Disappoint Tinubu – Akume

In a significant development, Senator George Akume has officially assumed the position of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) after taking the Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office.

Akume succeeds Mr. Boss Mustapha, becoming the 21st individual to hold this crucial position in Nigeria.

The swearing-in ceremony, presided over by President Bola Tinubu, took place on Wednesday morning at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The event was attended by distinguished guests, including serving and former Governors, who gathered to witness this important transition of power.

Among the notable attendees were Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and Benue Governor Fr. Hyacinth Alia.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, and the wife of the newly appointed SGF, Regina Akume, also graced the occasion.

Akume, aged 69, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He previously served as the governor of Benue state from 1999 to 2007 and subsequently represented Benue North West as a senator from 2007 to 2015. In 2019, President Buhari appointed him as the Minister of Special Duties.

An accomplished scholar, Senator Akume holds a bachelor’s degree in Sociology and a master’s degree in Labour Relations from the prestigious University of Ibadan. His diverse background equips him with valuable insights to effectively handle the administrative organization of the new government, a responsibility entrusted to him by President Tinubu upon his appointment.

After his inauguration, Akume told reporters:

”It is an honour to be chosen to serve in this exalted position out of over 200 million Nigerians. It is a challenge to serve in line with the oaths I have taken today. I assure Nigerians I will do my best and I will not disappoint the President.

”I will not disappoint this country; I will not disappoint my party. I believe Nigerians will find fulfillment in my responsibility as I discharge my duties.”

With Akume assuming the position of SGF, there are high hopes for continued progress and effective governance in Nigeria.

As the nation moves forward, his experience and expertise will play a crucial role in shaping policies and initiatives that benefit the Nigerian people.