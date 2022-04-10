I Will Champion A New Nigeria -Yahaya Bello

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has said he’s committed to ensuring that Nigeria is devoid of tribalism, insecurity, economy decline and other pressing national issues.

Slamming previous administrations, Bello accused them of failing to equip the nation’s security agencies which has contributed tot he rise in insecurity.

This is as he expressed his desire to contest to be Commander-In-Chief in the 2023 presidential election.

Bello spoke at the second annual GYB Seminar for Nigeria’s Political and Crime Correspondents which took place in Abuja.

Bello said: “I put myself forward to be that man that will champion the new Nigeria where all these sentiments doesn’t matter any longer. I happen to be a Muslim that comes from North Central but more importantly, I am a Nigerian.

“We want to make sure that the language you speak, the religion you practice and where you come from doesnt matter in our presidency and that is why we need Nigerians to join us and set the ball rolling so that all political parties will consider merit. “This time around we must jettison these mundane sentiment of where you come from. It is time to breach that gap and cement that relationship and dwell more on that which unites us more and won’t divide us.

“I have thrown my hat into the ring. I did that for one single reason; to give hope to Nigerians, to give hope even to the hopeful ones because the hopeful ones are currently hopeless. Join me in this journey and let’s restore hope in Nigeria.”

He added that President Muhammadu Buhari is doing his best to tackle insecurity noting that it is politically motivated to demean the efforts of the present administration.

“This insecurity is not a thing of Mr. President even though we shouldn’t pass bulk since we all came on board. It’s a successive failure of various administration. Certain security hardwares were last purchased in the administration of President Shehu Shagari.

“After the various decays, the formation were shaky. Mr. President spend a lot money in buying lots of these equipments. Boko Haram have been pushed to their ecplise even though they still have some of these existential killings, kidnappings and these forms of attacks.”

“Some of these crimes that we see today are more than we are looking at it on the surface. Majority of some of these crimes are politically motivated.”