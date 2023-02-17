I Was Robbed Of African Footballer Of The Year Award – Mikel Obi

Former Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi, has said he was robbed of the CAF African Footballer of the Year award.

According to the former Chelsea player, despite winning the 2013 Nations Cup in South Africa, the award was handed over to Manchester City’s Yaya Toure.

Speaking with Dubai Eye 103.8, the former Super Eagles captain said, “I got robbed of the African Footballer of The Year Award. Before I went, I was told I won it.

“I was at the airport flying to Nigeria because the ceremony was in Nigeria, and Man City was playing, and Yaya Toure scored two goals.

“I won the Nations cup (AFCON), I won the Europa League and a year before that, I won the Champions League. There is no way I wouldn’t have won it. I knew I had won it. It doesn’t matter how many goals he scored. I was in my prime, playing a lot of games.

“You could have seen the ceremony. Before it was even announced, everybody left the stage, people left.”