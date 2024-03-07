I Was Not Part of Saraki’s Senate – Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has stated that he was not part of the Senate under the leadership of Bukola Saraki.

This was after Senator Ali Ndume representing Borno South reminded him of his part in the the Senate.

According to Ndume, “Our security [agencies] have the capability. All they need is training, equipment, motivation. That’s what they need. But we can do it.

“Now the President [Akpabio], he headed, when he was the Senate leader, he headed three committees and made far-reaching decisions. You were part of the Saraki Senate as a Minority Leader…”

Cutting in, Akpabio said, “I was a part of Nigerian Senate, not Saraki’s Senate. If you said I was part of Saraki’s Senate, it means I was part of those who paid 40% on Constituency project and 60% was not being paid till today, I don’t want to be part of that.”