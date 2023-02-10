I Was Never Cameraman, Jandor Replies Fashola

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has dismissed claims made by the former governor of the state, Babatunde Fashola, that he was a cameraman.

Fashola made the claim yesterday while noting that Jandor was not ripe for office, adding that he ought to join the school of leadership first.

He said, “I did that job for 8 years and part of what helped me was that I was chief of staff to a governor. I saw it up close. But even then, that wasn’t enough.

“So just following a governor, being a cameraman and then watching me for 8 years, you think you’ll now be a governor? You are not ready! Come to our leadership school; you are not yet ready.

“And that’s why you will see, their adverts, they are focusing on 51 billion that Lagos is generating, but they don’t see the immigrant population that is coming in everyday. The bigger the prosperity, the bigger the problem.

“So their party sees only money, they don’t see people, they don’t see responsibilities.

“Do you want them to come and touch that money?”

I’m response, Jandor issued a statement denying he was ever a cameraman.

He wrote, “My attention has been drawn to disparaging statements made by my Boss, former Governor of Lagos, Babatunde Fashola earlier today at an event in Lagos. He reportedly referred to me as a cameraman who is not ready to govern Lagos.

“While this may come as a shock to many, who may have heard me speak well of him and his achievements in Lagos, despite being the flag bearer of the main opposition party in the same Lagos, let me quickly signpost a reminder that this is the season of calumnies and the APC are expectedly under pressure to sell their unenviable records to the now very discerning electorates of Lagos. There is clearly a brief to all the beneficiaries of the status-quo to publicly show where their support lie.

“In June of 2020, an extract from BRF’s condolence message to me on the loss of my mum, in black prints, states: “your very inspiring life story…turned into a ladder for educational success, entrepreneurial acumen and visionary leadership aspirations” it is just a few weeks to elections and the story has suddenly changed.

“Records must be kept straight however, especially for varying audiences who may be misled by my very dear Boss and former Governor of Lagos.

“While I insist that there is absolutely nothing untoward about being a cameraman, and I must apologize to hordes of cameramen out there who have made a mark for themselves in their craft and may feel smeaerd by my respected Boss’s remark, I was never a cameraman.

“As a matter of fact, I was absorbed into the service of government of Lagos State Broadcasting Service as a Reportorial and Editorial Executive, and camera handling was certainly not the professional services I rendered to BRF, and the Lagos state government under his watch.

“I really don’t know what it is with my Oga (Boss) and cameras lately…this is reminding me of that famous missing camera he magically found at Lekki toll gate, the scene of the Endsars massacre.

“BRF has my respect still, nothing will change that. Personally, I can’t wait to show the residents of Lagos that a lot more can be achieved way beyond what their celebrated over N50b revenue is currently doing, under the watch of a truly independent Governor that has no ties to a godfather’s apron strings.

“We will break Lagos free and my Boss, BRF will be proud of our achievements!”