I Was Bullied as a Child Because of My Voice – Tems

Singer Terms has revealed that she suffered bullying while growing up because of her voice.

The singer who said she didn’t talk until she was three, revealed that her bass voice as a young girl made her feel awkward.

Terms disclosed this during an interview with The Cut.

The singer said, “I was bullied to the point of tears and was a target of ridicule. This led to the belief that I sounded like a boy, or a frog, with the impression that my voice was ugly.

“I was always in my own little world. When I did make friends, I would try to make them sing my songs and other girls had these sweet, high voices and my voice had a bass.”