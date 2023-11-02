I Was Beaten – NLC President, Ajaero Cries Out

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Joe Ajaero, has said he was beaten badly in the custody of the police in Imo State.

Ajaero was in the state to participate in a protest by workers when the situation became rowdy.

The NLC president was picked up by police operatives whom he claimed beat him to stupor. His claim has, however, been denied by the police.

According to Ajaero: “If you say interim order, it elapses with time; if the court issues another one, then it’s a different thing. I told them interim order ends within one week or two; they now kept the letter and told me they can prosecute me.

“I told them it’s the same court that can institute a contempt charge; you just can’t start prosecuting me.

“They beat me; God must have taken extra time to create me because of the kind of beating I received.”