I Warned Against ‘Emilokan’ Politics – Tunde Bakare

Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, during his Sunday address to the congregation, emphasized his prior caution against the style of politics encapsulated by the term “Emilokan.”

“Emilokan,” a Yoruba expression translating to “It’s my turn,” gained significant prominence when President Bola Tinubu utilized it in his pre-election campaign for the 2023 elections.

In his recent State of the Nation broadcast held at the church in Ikeja, Lagos, Pastor Bakare underscored that the concept of “emilokan” inherently carries an authoritarian inclination.

During his speech themed ‘Vice, Virtue & Time: Three Things That Never Stand Still,’ the cleric said, “I’m reminded of the warning that I sounded to Nigerians in January 2023 in my address titled, ‘Bridging the gap between politics and governance.’

“I warned that the politics of entitlement; the ’emilokan’ type of politics would breed an imperium presidency, one that would slide towards dictatorship and would be intolerant of dissent.”

Bakare’s remarks centered on the arrest, confinement, and legal pursuit of Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Central Bank Governor, and the detention of Abdulrasheed Bawa, the former head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), carried out by the Department of State Services (DSS).

In June, Emefiele was apprehended by the DSS, a move that was attributed to suspected newly emerged criminal activities, one of which forms the foundation for his ongoing legal proceedings, as conveyed by Peter Afunanya, the spokesperson for the security agency.

Last Thursday, the Federal High Court in Lagos scheduled August 15 as the date for the hearing of Emefiele’s application aimed at halting the trial initiated against him by the Federal Government through the DSS.

Reacting, Bakare said, “The actions of the DSS have raised concerns about professionalism and adherence to the rule of law. The reported invasion of the premises of the EFCC and the handling of the case of Emefiele have sparked discussions regarding the need for due process and equitable application of justice.

“The handling of the Emefiele case has sent a signal to the world and the current President’s disposition to the war against corruption.”

The cleric said the war against corruption by the present administration was like making some people scapegoats by virtue of them being “political adversaries while various other major enemies of Nigeria remain untouched.”