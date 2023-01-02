I Wanted To Bring Messi To Al Nassr – Manager

The manager of Al Nassr, Rudi Garcia, has jokingly expressed a desire to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi.

Garcia made this comment in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s signing with Al-Nassr.

Following his unexpected departure from Manchester United, Ronaldo moved to Al Nassr last Friday in a remarkable $200 million transaction.

The greatest signing ever made by Al-Nassr will be welcomed soon in a massive event arranged by the Portuguese captain’s supporters.

Garcia said, “First, I wanted to bring Messi from Doha.”

Ronaldo left Manchester United by mutual consent in November, but according to Marca, he wanted to go back to the Bernabeu.

Ronaldo was forced to investigate alternative offers because the club showed little to no interest.

Ronaldo was productive while playing for Madrid, tallying 451 goals throughout all competitions.

With Al Nassr, where he will reportedly earn £173 million annually, he will now carry on with his playing career outside of Europe.