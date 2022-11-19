I Wanted Pepe’s Shirt For My Son – Finidi

Super Eagles legend, Finidi George, has said he jostled for the jersey of Portugal’s Pepe because he wanted it for his son who is a fan of the FC Porto man.

Finidi was heavily criticised on social media after a video showed him jostling with Simon Moses for Pepe’s shirt during the 4-0 loss the Super Eagles suffered to Portugal on Thursday.

Reacting, Finidi said he wasn’t star-struck about Pepe, adding that the situation was misunderstood.

“My son asked me two weeks ago if it’s possible to get the shirt of Ronaldo or Pepe because he’s a very big fan of Real Madrid when they were at the club and I told him I will try,”Finidi said.

“Getting to the field, we knew Ronaldo wasn’t going to start because he was sick. So I told Pepe in the tunnel, please after the game, I would like to have the shirt for my son. So, he told me that was fine. After the game, I saw he was changing his shirt with one of the players and I went to remind him of what we said in the tunnel before the game started.”

“He said he was going to give his shirt to a Super Eagles player (Zaidu Sanusi) playing in his club (Porto), and that definitely, I will get the shirt. I was speaking Spanish with him and that was it.”

Finidi was also curious why many fans made an issue about the incident.

“People just want to twist things and the real reason for me,” he continued.

“I’ve had many jerseys in my playing days and I don’t need Pepe’s shirt for myself. Where am I going to keep it? I don’t have a museum. It’s just that my son is a big fan and wanted me to ask.

“That’s what I did. I don’t know how getting something for my son and becomes viral on Social Media. It’s crazy mehn! I thought we should be talking about the game. But it was like I’m trending.” Finidi added.