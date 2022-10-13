I Want To Win World’s Best Athlete Award – Tobi Amusan

The 100m hurdles World Record holder, Tobi Amusan, has said she wants to win the World’s Best Athlete award.

This was after she was nominated for Female Athlete of the Year by the World Athletics Awards.

Taking to social media, Amusan expressed gratitude for the nomination.

She wrote, “I’m short of words! Through the grace of God, I have achieved so many firsts by a Nigerian’ and this is yet another one,” Amusan posted on her Facebook page.

“I’m so honoured to be selected as a World Athlete of the Year nominee and the first Nigerian ever to reach this height. I have twice been named Nigerian Athlete of the Year by Athletic Heat platform, but this is my first international nomination and I want us to win it!”