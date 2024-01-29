I Want to Give Nigeria Something to Remember – Osimhen

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has said he wants to give Nigeria something to remember.

Osimhen has been outstanding 8n the ongoing AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast, scoring one goal and creating an assist. His assist provided Ademola Lookman with Nigeria’s opener against Cameroon int he Round of 16 on Saturday.

He will now lead the Eagles as they face Angola in the quarter finals.

“I want to win something with this great squad,” Osimhen was quoted by The Guardian UK reporter Osasu Obayiuwana as saying.

“I want to give Nigeria something that they will remember. I’m giving everything to come home with the [AFCON] trophy.”