I Want To Die Same Day As My Wife – Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), expressed a heartfelt desire to pass away on the same day as his beloved wife, Foluke.

In a post dedicated to celebrating his wife’s 75th birthday, Adeboye revealed this profound wish. He acknowledged that his wife is the greatest blessing that God has bestowed upon him.

Adeboye then issued a solemn warning, declaring that anyone who dares to bring harm to his wife will face divine retribution.

“Besides the salvation of my soul and the baptism in the Holy Spirit, the greatest blessing bestowed upon me by the Lord is my wife, @pastorfoluadeboye.

“It is well-known that anyone who dares to harm her will face divine retribution. Many are unaware of the incredible extent of her compassion, generosity, and care for others.

“From the moment she chose to spend her life with me, she has stood by my side through thick and thin. One of my fervent prayers is for both of us to be taken home together when the time comes.

“We have special, endearing names for each other. I invite everyone to join me in celebrating this remarkable woman by joyfully shouting “Hallelujah” wherever you may be. Happy birthday, my beloved @pastorfoluadeboye,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Adeboye, who tied the knot with his wife in 1967, said he practically had nothing when he met her

In one of his numerous books, the cleric specially dedicated a page to how he met his wife.

“I met my wife by divine appointment. I said divine appointment because before we met I had been in various relationships and she was supposed to be just one out of many. But then on my birthday, she gave me a birthday present of a small New Testament Bible and two snow-white handkerchiefs. By the time I got these gifts; something within me made it clear to me that this is the woman I will marry. Before that day was over, I had written off all the other girlfriends and by the grace of God, I have been able to stick to her alone since that time.”

“We met in 1965 and got married on the 8th of September, 1967. The only challenge I could say we had during our courtship was the strictness of her dad who was a Minister in the Methodist Church. So, some of the things we born again Christians would have loved to enjoy were not allowed. I could only visit his daughter when someone else was present. If we went for a stroll, it had to be for a very limited time. Looking back now, I am very grateful to God for this because the old man was following very good examples laid down by the Scriptures. We got married in 1967 at very tender ages.

“I was only twenty-five and she was nineteen years going to be twenty. Our wedding was very simple, owing to our financial situation, but very beautiful. The reception was also simple as there was no cake to cut and no special honeymoon or anything of that nature. However, the guests who attended were treated to very delicious pounded yam. Everything went very smoothly from thereon.”