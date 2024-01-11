I Want More Governors, Lawmakers in APC – Ganduje

Former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has said his mission as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC is to increase the number of governors and legislators on the party’s platform.

He said this when he spoke with newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

“Our blueprint is to increase the numbers of legislators and governors that we have in the country, and by implications the numbers of State Houses of Assembly members.

“That is why we said that the APC will be active throughout the year.

“In our tradition, usually, political parties as institutions are only active during the electioneering.

“But in developed democracies, political parties as institutions are active because they are not only limited to election, but recruitment of members,” Mr Ganduje said

He said that a political party was a two-way traffic because it was expected to educate the people on progress made by government and also make recommendations on its manifestos.