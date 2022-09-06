I Thought I’d Die Young – Singer Femi Kuti

Afrobeat musician, Femi Kuti, has said he thought he was going to die at a very young age in life.

According to him, while growing up, he had a friend who always told him that he would “die soon” because he was reckless.

The son of the late Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti, said this just months after marking his 60th birthday.

He told Goldmyn TV, “I thought I would that I would die very young. I had a friend who would look at me and say, ‘this man will die’.

“At the time, I had a bike so he be looking at like ‘this one, you’ll soon die’ because I was so reckless as a teenager.”

Speaking of his new age, the musician added, “To have clocked 60, I’m quite shocked that I’m here. But it’s gracious.

“It’s an age where you just reflect on so many things in your life and you know, every moment is now precious with friends, family and your children. It’s an unbelievable age. I thought 50 was good but 60 is greater.”