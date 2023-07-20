I Switched From Hip-hop To Afrobeats – Victony

Singer Ebuka Victor, aka Victory, has revealed that he switched from hip-hop to afrobeats music genre.

He said this occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic isolation period which enabled him to discover himself.

According to him, he wanted to try a new thing and so he switched, adding that he was motivated by the acceptance his song with singer Mayorkun got.

“The aura, the feeling during lockdown was very different, and that prompted me to want to try something new,” the ‘Soweto’ crooner recalled.

“But when I got into the Afrobeat space, I realized that it was even harder because a key element of Afrobeat is relatability. [But you have to do that] and still make sense. You still have to be metaphoric, you still have to be creative with the writing,” he added.

On the accident he had that kept him in a wheelchair, Victory said the saddest part is that he still can’t remember how it happened.