I Support Peace, Stability In Nigeria – Oyedepo

The founder of Living Faith Church also known as Winners’ Chapel, David Oyedepo, has said that he is for the peace and stability of Nigeria.

He also advised his congregation to vote wisely as we are days away from the election adding that Nigeria is not an entity or property but a people who are not for sale.

He made the declaration during the sermon on Sunday at Winners chapel.

Speaking on how the country is not for sale, Oyedepo said, “I am for the peace and stability of Nigeria, Nigeria is not for sale. We are not an entity or property, we’re a people and we are not for sale.

Addressing the things to look out for in a candidate, he said, “You do not need to be a billionaire to be a president, you need capacity, you need character and we have them in every part of the country, everyone is free to join a party, but if you do not join the wellbeing of this nation you are in problem. It will take an emergency intervention to revive this nation in gross distress. This week is decisive, so vote wisely. Vote for a leader with capacity & character”