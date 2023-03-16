I Support Candidates Not Parties – Dogara

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has said he doesn’t have any political party but supports any candidate he sees as credible regardless of the party he belongs to.

This was after Dogara, who dumped the All Progressives Congress to pitch with the Peoples Democratic Party, was seen campaigning for an APC politician.

Dogara had dumped the APC over the Muslim-Muslim ticket in the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday, the lawmaker said supporting an APC politician doesn’t make him an unstable person.

He said, “I am supporting candidates; I am not doing any political party for now, I am supporting candidates.

“Everybody knows that I backed Atiku Abubakar for Presidency for reasons I told the whole world but in Bauchi State before primaries were concluded, I had supported the aspiration of Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar who is the current APC governorship candidate and I have my candidates for House of Assembly in my constituency.

“I have Senatorial and House of Representatives candidates that I helped midwife into those positions, and I can’t abandon them for political stability.”