I Still Can’t Believe It, Says Messi After World Cup Victory

The captain of Argentina, Lionel Messi, has said he still can’t believe he has won the world cup.

Messi led Argentina to win the Qatar 2022 World Cup when they defeated Rance via penalty shootout.

The match had started with Messi scoring from the spot kick after Angel Di Maria was brought down inside the box by Dembele.

Di Maria went on to add to France’s woes by scoring from a counter attack.

In the second half, France struggled for a while before substitutes helped the defending champions to get a goal from the spot kick which was converted by Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe went on to equalise for France through a superb finish to send the game into extra time.

In the extra time, Messi made the game 3-2 before Mbappe scored from the spot again to become the first player to score a hat trick in a world cup final.

However, Argentina won the day as France lost two penalties, one saved by goalkeeper Martinez while the other went wide.

Reacting after the win, Messi wrote, “CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!!!!!! So many times I dreamed it, so much I wanted it that I still don’t fall. I can’t believe it.

“Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We prove once again that Argentinians when we fight together and united we are able to achieve what we aim.

“The merit is of this group, which is above individuals, is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the one of all Argentinians.

“We did it!!! LET’S GO ARGENTINA DAMN!!!!. We’re seeing each other soon.”