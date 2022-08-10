I Started Dating At 15 Years, Got Married At 18 Years – Blessing CEO

Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro popularly known as Blessing CEO, has shared a personal story about her life.

According to her, she started dating at the age of 15, which eventually resulted in her marriage at the age of 18.

She added that she had her first baby at 20.

She wrote, “I started dating at 15 years.

Got married at 18 years.

Had my first child at 20 years

Got divorced at 21 years.

Fought for custody for 5 years (26 years )

Gave birth to my last son (27 years)

Became an entrepreneur and fully independent at 30 years.

I am 33years now so you understand that I am just starting my life 😀.

Catching up on all the things I missed out on.

So you now understand why I no send ur papa…..”