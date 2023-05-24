I Stand By My Words, Youtuber Emdee Tiamiyu Says Amid Backlash

Why Nigerians Study Abroad – Emdee Tiamiyu

Controversial Nigerian YouTuber, Emdee Tiamiyu, has asserted that he stands by the authenticity of his statements made during a controversial interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

Addressing the wave of criticism that followed the interview, Tiamiyu expressed his commitment to being realistic in his dealings and emphasized that his words in the BBC interview were sincere.

Tiamiyu’s interview stirred up discussions as he claimed that Nigerians who pursue admission into universities in the United Kingdom primarily view it as an opportunity to escape their home country, rather than a genuine pursuit of further education.

Renowned for providing advice to Nigerians considering studying abroad, particularly in the United Kingdom, Tiamiyu acknowledged that for many Nigerians, the desire to study overseas is rooted in the aspiration for a fresh start and a new life abroad, rather than solely seeking additional qualifications.

He said, “The student route is more like an answered prayer. It is a big bracket that’s able to take a lot of people, the ordinary people”.

“We’re beginning to see that a lot of people just hide behind the studentship. So the student thing is not real, it’s not like they need the degrees,” he added.

Backlash Trail’s Tiamiyu’s Interview

Following his remarks, Nigerians expressed their displeasure on social media, venting their anger and accusing him of sabotage and betrayal.

The reaction can be attributed to the recently introduced immigration regulations, which will restrict Nigerian students, as well as others studying in the UK, from bringing their family members as dependents unless specific circumstances apply.

Reacting, Tiamiyu explained that he was not out to seek popularity with the interview.

He said, “I am grateful for being one of the leading voices. I may not be popular. I am not even looking for popularity as long as I have an impact. We have changed lives. God help us with information. Maybe we do a space for that.

“If you have not been on my page before and now you want to shine, are you serious? If you want to shine, ask BBC to interview you too. I mean every word that I say. I talk real, I am very very real. DJ Real is learning from me. I am very humane and personable.”

Tiamiyu Prefers Being Real

During a video chat with popular broadcaster Ifedayo Olarinde, also known as Daddy Freeze, Tiamiyu expressed his contemplation of finding a middle ground between being authentic and maintaining a diplomatic approach.

He said, “There is a future here and I know there is still more opportunities to do great things. I would have to find a balance between being real and being diplomatic because if you want to be real, you will offend people.”