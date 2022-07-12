I Should Have Spoken To Sound Sultan – Burna Boy

Singer Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burns Boy, has said he should have spoken to late singer Sound Sultan before he died.

Burns Boy also said he wants to become a better person which is why he’s trying to reach people to know how they feel inside.

He said this in a song in his new album, Love Damini.

Excerpts from the song read: “I should have talked to grandaddy before it’s too late.

“I should have talked to Sound Sultan more before he died. I should show people more love while they are still alive.

“I should always know the way my people feel inside.

“I’m trying to be a better man, I’ve been trying, I got it all but I still got my anger.”

Sound Sultan died on July 11 as a result of throat cancer.

He was immediately buried according to Islamic rites in the US where he died.