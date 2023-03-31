I Shot A Video Worth N100m, Davido Boasts

Singer David Adeleke, popularly known as as Davido, has revealed he shot a music video off his ‘Timeless’ Album with N100 million.

He made this known in an interview with Beat 99.9 FM studio shared on Instagram.

“Timeless is going crazy. We are excited and ready to go,” Davido said.

Speaking about one of the songs off the album, he noted that the video of the song worth N100m was shot by ace director, TG Omori.

Davido said, “I’m excited about the record. We shot the video with TG and I’m proud to say that’s his first N100 million video.”