I Renovated Police Cell Where Naira Marley is – Seun Kuti

Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, has said singer Naira Marley will enjoy the cell at the Lagos State Police Command because he renovated it while he was there.

Concise News recalls that Seun Kuti was arrested and detained a few months ago for slapping a police officer.

He was taken into custody of the Lagos State Police Command where he was detained for a while before regaining his freedom.

During a Live Instagram session, the musician spoke concerning the debacle involving Naira Marley who is being held in the same cell regarding the death of singer Mohbad.

Seun Kuti said, “The day I got home from Panti cell, I sent money for the renovation of the cell, toilet, showers and tiles.

“If you think I’m lying, go to Panti and verify. I renovated the cell I stayed in because I can go back there tomorrow.

“At least Naira Marley can enjoy my charity there.”