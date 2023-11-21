I Regret Giving Away Messi’s Gift – Thuram

In a candid revelation, Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram has shared his regret over a childhood incident where he unknowingly gave away a pair of boots gifted to him by football legend Lionel Messi. The episode unfolded during Thuram’s formative years when his father, Lilian Thuram, and Messi were teammates at Barcelona between 2006 and 2008.

Thuram, then a 10-year-old aspiring footballer, expressed his desire to join his father’s training camp but lacked the necessary boots. Recognizing the predicament, Messi, who was around 19 or 20 at the time, generously lent the younger Thuram his boots and allowed him to keep them.

Despite the sentimental value attached to the gift, Thuram, unaware of the significance, gave away the boots to a friend the very next day. Reflecting on the incident, he shared his remorse with DAZN, stating, “Messi was the only one who could leave me a pair. I was 38 standing, and he was 40–41. I regret it every day.”