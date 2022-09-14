I Received Warm Hospitality In Imo – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended Governor Hope Uzodimma for his transformation agenda in the development of Imo State despite meager resources at the disposal of the State Government.

Mr. President made the commendations yesterday, Tuesday 13th of September 2022 while commissioning completed projects of the 3R Government. While saluting the Governor for his attention to infrastructural construction and institutional reforms that aim at improving lives of the people, he said, “you have written your own history”.

President Buhari acknowledged the good people of Imo State for the warm reception and hospitality. He encouraged Ndi Imo not to relent in their support to the Shared Prosperity administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma, for more transformation in the State.

His Excellency, the Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for his interventions in the development of Imo State and South East with historic projects such as the Second Niger Bridge, the approval for the upgrade of Federal Medical Center (FMC) Owerri into a Teaching Hospital and other projects as well.

The President promised that the Federal Government will continue to support the Government of Imo State to ensure that it continues to provide the dividends of democracy to the people.