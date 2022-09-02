I Pray Daily Not To Fail Nigerians – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said he prays to God daily not to allow him to fail Nigerians when he gets to power.

Speaking during an interview, Obi stated that Nigerians, especially the youths, have placed their faith in him, hence God will not allow him to fail them.

“I can’t be using my time, my energy and resources to run round the world to fail. I pray to God everyday: “Do not allow me to disappoint these young Nigerians that have hope and put their faith in me”.

“God will not allow it,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, has said he likes what is being done by Obi.

Umahi said this during an interview on Arise TV on Friday.

He said, “I never in all my outings and utterances mentioned Peter Obi.

“Peter Obi is my friend, I’m going to host him in Ebonyi State and I will host him publicly,

“I like what he’s doing, and it’s very encouraging.”