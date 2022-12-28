I No Longer Enjoy Life, I’m Waiting For My Time – Dantata

Business mogul, Aminu Dantata, has said he no longer enjoys life and is waiting for his time to die.

According to him, he met a lot of people when he was young and influential but cannot name 10 of them still alive today.

The 91-year-old said this when he received the vice presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Kashim Shettima.

He said: “I have travelled to all the states in Nigeria and I have done things with people across all states, many were friends but sadly, all the people I know, I hardly can call out 10 that are still alive.

“Honestly, as I am right now, I am just waiting for my time. I no longer enjoy life anymore. I hope I depart this world in good faith.

“I hope I did not offend anyone in life. If I offended anyone, I hope they find it in their hearts to forgive me. If anybody has offended me, I have forgiven them.

“I am now the only one left in my family living with grandchildren.”

Dantata, while expressing joy and appreciation for the visit, prayed for Nigeria for everlasting peace and harmony.

“May God not leave us with our efforts alone, we pray for his continued guidance and protection,” he prayed.