I Never Had Cancer, Mercy Johnson Dispels Rumour

Mercy Johnson, a seasoned Nollywood actress, has dispelled rumors that she had cancer and thanked supporters for their calls and prayers in response to the alarming information.

The well-known actress claimed she only mentioned having a cancer scare, which doctors thought was something severe, when she posted a video on her Instagram page on Sunday to address the rumors that she had cancer.

She claims that although some misconstrued her explanation in her debut video clip for “Mercy’s Menu,” she is well and does not have cancer.

She emphasized that other than some thyroid issues, she was healthy and free of cancer.

She said, “Hi guys, Okay, so first and foremost, thank you so much for all of you who have been calling and sending messages and prayers, thank you. I do appreciate it so much.

”But, I do not have cancer. I noticed that a clip from my TV show, Mercy’s menu, has been flying around and I think they cut the clip.

“I said I had a cancer scare, it means that I had this swelling on my neck and my doctors felt it was something serious. I had problems with my thyroid, but I am perfectly okay.

“Thank you so much for all of your calls and your messages, the phone has been buzzing like crazy, I am perfectly fine and I do not have cancer.

” I am perfectly okay. So thank you so much for checking up on me, and thank you for sending those messages.

“Go back and watch the clip, it was completely misunderstood, I am fine, I do not have cancer in Jesus’ name, thank you guys so much.”

Johnson is a talented actress, politician, and businesswoman from Nigeria.

The 38-year-old actress made her Nollywood debut in 2003 when she appeared in the film “The Maid,” which propelled her to fame.

The mother of four has appeared in more than 200 films, including, among others, “Dumebi the Dirty Girl,” “Cooperate Maid,” “Desperate Ladies,” and “And heart of a warrior.”

Due to the manner in which she often portrayed her characters in movies, she has garnered several nominations and awards.

The actress has made a significant contribution to the expansion and advancement of the entertainment business, making her exceptional.

She is wed to Prince Odianosen Okojie, and they have four children together.