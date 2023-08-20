I Never Banned Isese Day – Oluwo of Iwo

On Sunday, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abdulrosheed Akabi, the Oluwo of Iwoland, refuted accusations of prohibiting Isese celebrations within his realm.

While affirming his role as a guardian of Yoruba culture, the monarch clarified that his intent was to discourage the imposition of movement constraints by traditionalists, emphasizing that such practices would not be tolerated within his jurisdiction.

“There was never a time I banned Isese in Iwo except imposition of curfew to restrict people’s freedom of movement.”

Oba Akanbi said, “My point is, any deity restricting human movement is anti-progress. It should be done in the bush where no one leaves.

“Oro worshippers in Iwo should change their mode of engagement to exclude restriction of people’s movement. Such will not be entertained in my domain.

“It is banned in Iwoland and that’s it all. Other Oro done in moderation and not placing restrictions on human freedom is permitted. Individuals are free to engage in their family deity as much as people’s freedom is not hindered.”

The King cautioned, “I didn’t ban Isese. I’m an ancient traditional ruler, custodian of Yoruba culture, customs and traditions. I’m a father to all including the traditionalists,” adding that some members of the public “misconstrued” him.

The monarch recalled how he at one time financed the Egungun celebration in the town despite being absent.

“I would have joined the annual Egungun celebration but was out of town for an important assignment. I mobilised financially for the Egungun celebrants before I left home.”

Further speaking, the Oluwo faulted the idea of movement restriction which may cause problems in times of emergency.

“If I may ask, what will be the fate of an emergency patient being rushed to hospital? Of what justification is movement restriction to a student going to an examination hall at a particular time?

“Of what moral excuse is a restriction of movement in the name of Oro to an accident victim in urgent need of emergency medical attention?”

“You can do yours without disturbing others. No curfew should be imposed in an environment where people stay,” he ordered.