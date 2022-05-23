I Need A Husband Urgently, Says Actress Eucharia Anunobi

Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi, has said she is searching for a man with the hope of getting married.

Speaking with BBC Igbo, the actress turned evangelist said she needs a man who has what it takes to be a husband.

“Please, I use this opportunity and tell the world that I want to marry urgently. A great man should show himself and put a ring on this finger of mine. My specification is a man who is God-fearing and handsome,” the actress said.

“He must be up to the task, having everything that makes a man male. You must be complete, that’s all I can say.”

On how much of herself she’s willing to give away in a film project, Anunobi said she can’t play nude scenes.

“I won’t act nude scenes in movies, even if I’m offered a houseful of money. I didn’t know there was anyone in their right mind in our industry who would want to go nude in a movie, except if they’re pornstars,” the actress said.

“It’s not nudity that would spread the message we look to put out. It’s the word of mouth that does the job.”