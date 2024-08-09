I Met N3.2bn Debt on Assuming Office – NAFDAC DG

The Director-General of Nigeria’s National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, has revealed that she inherited a substantial debt of N3.2 billion when she assumed her role in 2017. In a recent interview on Channels Television’s program “Inside Sources,” Adeyeye also disclosed that an additional N500 million was unaccounted for, highlighting significant financial challenges within the agency.

Professor Adeyeye emphasized that such financial discrepancies would have dire consequences in more developed countries. “If this had happened in places like the United States, the agency would likely have been declared bankrupt,” she stated. “A financial house would have taken over the management of our finances.”

The NAFDAC boss said, “When I got to NAFDAC, I met N3.2b debt, and N500m missing and there was no account for it before I came.

“I asked them if they had capital projects they used the money for. Bear in mind that at that time, N1 million was equivalent to $2,000. So multiply $2,000 by N500m. I was coming from the US where money was hard to get. You worked hard for your money. I could have given up but I saw an opportunity and I seized it.

“It was tough because if that had happened in the US, NAFDAC would have been declared bankrupt, and a financial house would have taken over the management of our finances. But I didn’t have money to hire a financial house.”