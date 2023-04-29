I May Never Play For Man United Again – Greenwood

Mason Greenwood, a troubled Manchester United attacker, reportedly indicated he might never play for the club again.

The Sun claims that Greenwood told his friends on a Friday time out with them.

Remember that Greenwood was detained in January 2022 on suspicion of rape and assault?

But in February, the accusations were dropped.

A source close to the youngster told The Sun, “Mason believes he’s finished at United.

“He’s sat at home kicking his heels and very frustrated.

“He wants to get back playing football but realises his situation is very complicated and it’s his own doing.

“He is determined to play football again but doesn’t think he’ll ever pull on a United shirt ever again.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United said in February, “The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps.

“We will not make any further comment until that process is complete.”