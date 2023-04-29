Sports

I May Never Play For Man United Again – Greenwood

Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago
Mason Greenwood rape
Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood, a troubled Manchester United attacker, reportedly indicated he might never play for the club again.

The Sun claims that Greenwood told his friends on a Friday time out with them.

Remember that Greenwood was detained in January 2022 on suspicion of rape and assault?

But in February, the accusations were dropped.

A source close to the youngster told The Sun, “Mason believes he’s finished at United.

“He’s sat at home kicking his heels and very frustrated.

“He wants to get back playing football but realises his situation is very complicated and it’s his own doing.

“He is determined to play football again but doesn’t think he’ll ever pull on a United shirt ever again.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United said in February, “The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps.

“We will not make any further comment until that process is complete.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago

Related Articles

Napoli

Napoli Fans Told Not To Erupt With Joy On Vesuvius

12 hours ago
Guardiola

EPL: Title Race Not Over – Guardiola

12 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz Survives Madrid Open Scare

12 hours ago
Bundesliga

Bundesliga: Dortmund Hand Bayern Title Advantage

12 hours ago