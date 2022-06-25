I Married An Igbo Lady After Promising Not To Date Any – Actor Nosa Rex

Nollywood actor, Nosa Rex Okunzuwa, aka Babarex, has revealed that he got married to his Igbo wife after stating that he was never going to have anything to do with women from the tribe.

Nosa is best known today for his comedy videos on Instagram and TikTok.

Speaking with Vanguard, the actor opened up about his relationship with his wife and other women.

He said, “God blessed me with my wife. She’s a very understanding woman. Sometimes, I wonder if there is any woman that would understand me the way my wife understands me. She was supposed to be the first problem I would have had in this journey. But she’s even the one that always recommends the ladies I should feature in my comedy series. In fact, before I put any content out there, my wife would be the first person to see that content. And she understands that this is a hustle for me. So, whenever I bring any woman close to me, she has to be in the know.”

He continued, “I was in a relationship before I met my wife, but the relationship was not stable. What attracted me to my wife was the fact that she believed in me from the outset. When she met me, I wasn’t earning anything as an actor. I met her in 2013, and I joined Nollywood in 2010. The only thing I had to my name then was the City People award, which I won in 2013 as a new actor. I don’t know what gave her the courage to believe in me, even though I had a strong passion for entertainment. She saw the drive in me and knew that I would make it some day. She won my heart with her patience and sincerity. When I saw her sincerity, I decided to end another relationship I was involved in. Interestingly, she’s the only Igbo girl I have dated in my life. I was the one who said that I wouldn’t have anything to do with Igbo girls, but I ended up marrying an Igbo girl.”