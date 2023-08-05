I Lost Grandchild Due To Neglect At Govt Hospital – Akpabio

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has revealed that he once lost a grandchil due to neglect at a government hospital.

The former governor of Akwa Ibom disclosed this during the screening of ministerial nominees at the Senate on Friday.

He said “My first grandchild died in a federal medical centre through bleeding in 2019. He was receiving drip and it was issued in the night. There was no help.

“No doctor or nurse. He bled until he lost 60 percent of his blood and almost going mental, he struggled and fell on the floor looking for water to drink. And rolled on the floor till the early morning dew. That is where they found him. By that time, he had gone into a coma. I was on my way to the 2019 rally in Port Harcourt when they called me.

“They brought a defibrillator to revive the heart, but it didn’t work. I also used my hand and struggled with my personal physician, I couldn’t revive him. I had to close his eyes and put him in the mortuary”, he said.