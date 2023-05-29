I Look Forward To Working With You, Biden Tells Tinubu

US President Joe Biden has congratulated President Bola Tinubu after he was sworn-in in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria on Monday.

Though Biden was not physically present, he was represented by a delegation led by Marcia Fudge who arrived in Nigeria yesterday.

Biden, in a statement on the official website of the White House, expressed eagerness to work with Tinubu’s administration.

He said, “On behalf of the people of the United States, I send warm wishes to the government and people of Nigeria as they inaugurate a new President. My administration has worked to strengthen ties between the United States and Nigeria, and I look forward to continuing this work with President Tinubu to support economic growth, advance security, and promote respect for human rights.

“The people-to-people connections between our two countries run particularly deep, nurtured by a vibrant Nigerian Diaspora in the United States. As we further deepen our partnership with Nigeria, I look forward to drawing even more on the ideas and energy of this dynamic connection between our countries.

“As Africa’s largest democracy and economy, Nigeria’s success is the world’s success. Elected leaders owe it to their people to show that democracy can deliver for their needs. And the United States will continue to work closely with Nigeria, as a friend and partner, to deliver a more peaceful and prosperous future for our world.”