I Like What Peter Obi Is Doing – Umahi

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, has said he likes what is being done by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Umahi said this during an interview on Arise TV on Friday.

He said, “I never in all my outings and utterances mentioned Peter Obi.

“Peter Obi is my friend, I’m going to host him in Ebonyi State and I will host him publicly,

“I like what he’s doing, and it’s very encouraging.”

Recalled that Umahi was quoted in the past to have said Obi would not get any vote in the state.

He denied making such comments and accused the Peoples Democratic Party, in his state, of masterminding such narratives.