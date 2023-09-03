I Like Rema, Want To Take Of Him – Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, the American singer and actress, recently shared that she has been an admirer of Nigerian afrobeats sensation Rema long before their collaboration on the ‘Calm Down’ remix.

According to Gomez, her affection for Rema’s music began with his song ‘Runaway.’ She explained that it was her appreciation for his music that prompted the “Rave Lord” to reach out to her for a remix of ‘Calm Down.’

Gomez went on to reveal that she eagerly agreed to collaborate with Rema because she is fond of his personality and expressed her desire to care for him.

The 32-year-old superstar shared these insights during her appearance on the latest episode of the VA 100 New York Podcast.

She said, “I actually fell in love with the song ‘Runaway’ before I fell in love with ‘Calm down.’ I literally was a fan of his. But it [remixing ‘Calm Down’] was all like kind of his idea.

“When I met him, I honestly was so impressed by his demeanor, how humble and how grateful he is for every moment. And, I just couldn’t pick someone else who deserves all this success in the world. He is so kind. I don’t know, I just wanna like take care of him [laughs].”