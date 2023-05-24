I Left Our $60m House To Sleep In Studio – Davido

Renowned Afrobeat artist, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has shared a personal anecdote about his early days in the music industry.

He disclosed that he had willingly left the comfort of his family’s $60 million house to sleep in a friend’s studio, driven by his unwavering passion for music.

In an interview on REAL 92.3 FM, Davido opened up about this experience, which quickly gained attention and circulated widely on Tuesday.

Despite being born into affluence, the ‘Unavailable’ singer revealed that some people had previously attributed his successful music career solely to his father’s wealth.

He said, “What was difficult for me was coming out from a wealthy background because people say his dad is in money, but they later agree that the boy is actually good after several records.

“People love the grass to grace and was down but now I’m up story, but I was never really been down bad.

“We had a $60 million house in Nigeria that I ran away from and was sleeping in my friend’s studio because I know they won’t let me out again once I get home.”