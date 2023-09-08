I Knew Obi Won’t Win, His Supporters Don’t Know Politics – Wike

Former Governor of Rivers State and current Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has stirred controversy with his recent remarks, suggesting that supporters of Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi lack a deep understanding of politics.

Wike made this assertion during a candid interview on Channels TV, which took place one day after the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal upheld the victory of Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, in the February 2023 presidential election.

Known as a prominent chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Wike notably diverged from party lines by publicly declaring his support for Tinubu and actively campaigning for him in Rivers State. This alignment with the APC candidate ultimately earned him the role of FCT Minister.

Speaking during the interview, he said, “I know that he [Obi] won’t win the election. Let me tell you the truth, I am a realist. For me, the way the election went, it was a tough election. I give it to INEC.

“Yes, as a young man, people would have preferred that he won but look at how the votes went.

“There is this generational change, the young people were tired. So, for them, the only hope they had was to vote for Obi as a younger person compared to other candidates.

“But unknown to them, that is not the reality of Nigerian politics. They didn’t take into cognisance that ethnicity is a factor.

“They didn’t take into cognisance that religion is a factor, not only competence; that is the reality of Nigerian politics.”