I Inherited Liabilities From Buhari – Tinubu

During a meeting with the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors in Abuja, President Bola Tinubu addressed the issue of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari’s legacy.

He stated that upon assuming office, he inherited both liabilities and assets from Buhari’s administration.

The President further emphasized that his government has not made any alterations to the budget or misappropriated any funds.

“The situation that we have seen is one- I inherited, and it is fundamental, I inherited assets and liabilities of my predecessor.

“No budget, no penny that has been removed. This is the first time you are entering the Council Chamber, this is the first time I’m entering it too. But we have to push on. We have to make decisions that affect all of us.

“You as progressive thinkers, under the umbrella of our party, have a very serious role to play in educating the people, and making sure that we manage ourselves.”