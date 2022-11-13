I Hope World Cup Won’t Disrupt Arsenal’s Form – Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said he hopes Arsenal’s momentum this season won’t be affected by the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

He said this after his side defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 on Saturday.

Arsenal are now have a five-point lead ahead of second-placed and holders, Manchester City.

The English Premier League will be going on a break to allow players feature for their countries in the world cup and will resume on Boxing Day.

“I would train tomorrow but unfortunately they’re not here,” Arteta told the BBC.

“I wish those going to the World Cup the best and they will look after themselves – I hope they enjoy it because it doesn’t get better than playing for your country.

“I don’t know (if the World Cup will disrupt flow), I’ll touch wood and hope for the best. When everyone is back we’ll assess where we are and go from there.”

Arteta, however, added that the break would provide Arsenal an opportunity to reflect and prepare for the second half of the season.

“It’s great to be where we are and we are enjoying that moment,” Arteta told a news conference. “Now we have a big break and we have to reflect on what we’re doing and be prepared for after the World Cup…

“When a team is in that moment you want to carry on playing of course, but that’s not possible. We have to use that time as best as possible.”