I Have Run A Good Race, Says Buhari As Tenure Ends

In Abuja on Thursday, President Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) stated that his tenure as Nigeria’s leader for the past eight years has come to a successful end, and he is ready to pass the responsibility to another leader who will guide the country for the next four years.

Following his remarks, Buhari awarded the national honors of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic and the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, respectively.

The conferment of national honors took place at the State House Conference Center of the Presidential Villa in Abuja as part of the events scheduled for the 2023 Presidential Inauguration Ceremony, which is set to occur on Monday, May 29.

During the ceremony, Buhari also handed over the Transition Documents and transferred the responsibility of leadership to the President-elect.

At the event, Buhari said, “I am confident that Nigeria is in capable hands as we embark on this new chapter.

“I have run a good race. I have finished my course. It is now time for another to take up the baton.

“Once again, I congratulate President-elect, Bola Tinubu and Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima on their well deserved investiture.”