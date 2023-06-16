I Have No Sympathy For Emefiele – Odinkalu

Renowned Nigerian human rights activist and Professor of Practice in International Human Rights Law at the Fletcher School, Tufts University, Chidi Odinkalu, has expressed his lack of sympathy towards the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Odinkalu made this statement during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

Last Friday, President Bola Tinubu took the decision to suspend Emefiele from his position. The presidency cited ongoing investigations into his office and the need for planned reforms in the financial sector as the reasons for the suspension.

Following his suspension, Emefiele was subsequently apprehended by the Department of State Services (DSS) at the Lagos airport while attempting to depart the country.

Reacting, Odinkalu said, “I have no sympathy for Godwin Emefiele. I already made my opinion of him as CBN governor public. I honestly believe that what transpired when he was the CBN governor was criminal.

“Whatever fate befalls him within the legal process, I will not shed tears for him. I am not sure if he would shed a tear for himself.”